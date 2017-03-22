Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
US Dollar Index
GOLD
OIL
Japan All Industry Activity Index (MoM) meets forecasts (0.1%) in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Japan All Industry Activity Index (MoM) meets forecasts (0.1%) in January
FXStreet
|
04:32 GMT
US current account deficit narrowed to USD112.4bn in Q4 – ANZ
FXStreet
|
04:31 GMT
AUD/JPY faces double whammy, weakest since Feb 9
FXStreet
|
04:22 GMT
Survey: Asia firms' confidence hits near 2-year high on US, China pick-up
FXStreet
|
04:02 GMT
AUD/JPY bears remain unobstructed
FXStreet
|
04:01 GMT
NZD/USD: Bears eye 0.7000 amid weaker oil & equities
FXStreet
|
03:48 GMT
US Military detected "a failed North Korean missile launch attempt"
FXStreet
|
03:33 GMT
EUR/USD closed at the highest level since Nov 11, what’s next?
FXStreet
|
03:24 GMT
Japan’s Aso: Not trying to weaken yen through monetary easing
FXStreet
|
03:12 GMT
GBP/USD retreats from monthly tops amid Asia risk-off
FXStreet
|
03:09 GMT
BOJ’s Kuroda: Perpetual bonds do not decrease government debt
FXStreet
|
03:03 GMT
USD/HUF RSI has potential to remain constructive
FXStreet
|
03:01 GMT
Brent Oil has suffered weakest daily close since November
FXStreet
|
03:00 GMT
Japan’s Suga: Not confirmed N. Korea launched missiles towards Japan
FXStreet
|
02:33 GMT
Copper dips below 100-DMA, hits one-week low
FXStreet
|
02:31 GMT
Gold consolidates near 3-week tops, risk-off supports
FXStreet
|
02:30 GMT
Japan Govt sources: N. Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday - Kyodo
FXStreet
|
02:09 GMT
AUD/USD and Copper both hit one-week low
FXStreet
|
02:06 GMT
Fed’s Rosengren: Sharp rise in US apartment prices may signal financial instabilities
FXStreet
|
01:53 GMT
RBA’s Debelle made no comments on economy nor monetary policy
FXStreet
|
01:48 GMT
Load More content ...