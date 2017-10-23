Japan: Abe kept its two-thirds “super-majority” in Sunday’s snap election - TDS

Japanese PM Abe’s ruling bloc kept its two-thirds “super-majority” in Sunday’s snap election, points out the research team at TDS.

Key Quotes

“The result boosts the likelihood of Abe securing a third three-year term as the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leader, which would set him up to be Japan’s longest-serving PM. It also means “Abenomics”, his platform of fiscal spending and monetary easing, would likely continue.”