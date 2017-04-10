Janet Yellen Speech: Conference of State Bank Supervisors - Live Stream

Janet Yellen, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering her opening remarks at the fifth annual Community Banking in the 21st Century research and policy conference at the Gateway Auditorium of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis at 19:15 GMT.

"Yellen speaks late in the North American session but is unlikely to address the nuances of monetary policy or her future in the welcoming remarks at a community bank event,” BBH analysts wrote in a recent report. Moreover, Danske Bank analysts noted, “it is scheduled to take only 15 minutes and we do not expect her to express any new views (also because she has been quite outspoken recently)."

About Janet Yellen

Janet L. Yellen took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 3, 2014, for a four-year term ending February 3, 2018. Dr. Yellen also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body.