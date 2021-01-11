JAGX Stock Price News: Jaguar Health Inc skyrockets as it prepares for FDA approval

- NASDAQ:JAGX surged by 49.25% on Friday to close a tremendous first week of 2021.
- JAGX will receive pre-clinical support from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
- Jaguar Health is pushing its drug Lechlemer for wider use in patients.
NASDAQ:JAGX has had an eventful start to 2021 as the micro-cap biotech firm has already surged by over 266% in the first week of trading. While these gains are obviously magnified because of its penny stock status, the bull run from investors is pointing towards a very real positive trajectory for the rest of 2021. On Friday, Jaguar Health Inc gained another 49.25% to close the trading week at $4.00 per share as the stock hit an all new 52-week high of $4.47, before settling back down to the closing price.
There are several catalysts that have caused Jaguar Health’s breakout so far this year, not the least of which is newfound pre-clinical support from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The government agency will be providing some brief clinical studies on how the drug Lechlemer affects dogs and rats. Lechlemer is Jaguar Health’s leading potential treatment for cholera-induced diarrhea and is a cheaper alternative to its current offering Crofelemer. Because of this difference in costs, Jaguar Health is hoping to receive a priority review from the FDA sometime this year.
JAGX stock forecast
Biotech stocks with low market caps are often the targets of investors who want large gains in a short amount of time. Jaguar Health certainly fits this bill and seems to be one of the flavours of the week so far in 2021. If Jaguar is able to fulfil any of its potential treatments in 2021, we could soon see the company shed its penny stock status for good.
