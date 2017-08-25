Jackson Hole: Yellen and Draghi awaited by markets - Rabobank

Jackson Hole: Yellen and Draghi awaited by markets - RabobankBy Sandeep Kanihama
The Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium is finally underway and while Fed Chair Yellen’s speech will be slotted in before the end of the London session at 15:00 BST, ECB President Draghi is not due to step in front of the podium until 12:00 BST, points out the analysis team at Rabobank.
Key Quotes
“Newswires have already warned that neither central banker will be providing any new policy messages. However, that will not prevent the market from examining every word and nuance for clues. While the market will be dissecting Yellen’s words for signs of concern within the FOMC regarding benign US inflation levels, any policy signals offered by Draghi have the potential to be even more influential for the market.”
“Although EUR/USD has been consolidating since the start of this month, the gains made by the EUR this year represent a tightening on monetary conditions which could influence the timing of any announcement from the ECB regarding the tapering of its QE programme.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.