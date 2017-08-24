Jackson Hole Preview: Central bankers to speak – HSBC

Jackson Hole Preview: Central bankers to speak – HSBCBy Sandeep Kanihama
Both Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi are scheduled to speak at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium this Friday, 25 August and will be key event for financial markets worldwide, according to analysts at HSBC.
Key Quotes
“Ms. Yellen's speech topic is financial stability. Markets will also be alert for comments on the Fed's balance sheet plans or on how the Fed Chair views the recent downside surprises to inflation.”
“We believe Mr. Draghi is unlikely to break major new ground on the near-term monetary policy outlook. Any comments could be aimed preventing a further rise in the euro, rather than providing anything for hawkish investors to latch on to.”
