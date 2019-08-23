Jackson Hole amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that today, markets will continue to focus on the Jackson Hole conference in the US and especially Powell's speech at 16:00.

Key Quotes

“The FOMC minutes from Wednesday showed a highly divided Fed on the question of rate cuts.”

“Remember this was before the even weaker global macro data, inversion of the yield curve (albeit only briefly) and even lower inflation expectations. Hence, we look for any statements on the latest developments and/or discrepancies among the FOMC board. ECB GC members Lane and Coeuré are also participating in the conference.”