IZEA Stock Price: Share shakeout after firm releases Shake Platform Details

- IZEA Worldwide Inc. has released details about its Shake Platform.
- The open marketplace for creators has failed to inspire investors.
- NASDAQ: IZEA is down over 10% but may always attract the Robinhood crowd.
Those that have purchased NASDAQ: IZEA stocks last week continue suffering a shakeout. After peaking around $3, the firm focusing on influencers is changing hands at only $1.33. Nevertheless, anybody who jumped on the bandwagon of the Florida-based company is enjoying the sunshine. IZEA was a penny stock only two weeks ago.
It is essential to note that the 52-week low is only 7 cents, so some those picking the bottom have made a handsome profit.
IZEA stock news
IZEA held a teleconference with investors on Thursday and presented several details of its program called Shake. Social media stars, often known as influencers, will be able to collaborate and transact with marketers and also individual buyers. The platform is also open to writers, photographers, and musicians.
The company launched a streamlined chatbot called ShakeBot, a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.
Will this shake things up for the upside? It is essential to note that IZEA has several tailwinds that may help convince bargain-seekers – some from the Robinhood crowd – to pile in. IZEA reversed pay cuts for its employees – a measure it took amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Another reason to rise is the fact that insiders at the company topped up their accumulated shares in the firm – a sign of confidence. Marketing via influencers may become more and more necessary in the age of COVID-19 – when confusion is rife and younger audiences often follow social media and not traditional media.
Broader markets are trading somewhat higher, amid hopes for recovery and despite concerns about the second wave of coronavirus in the US, with a rising pace of infections in Sun Belt states.
