ITV Debate Live: UK leaders go head-to-head in TV debate

The UK leaders, Corbyn and Johnson, go head to head in ITV live debate.

GBP/USD falling back ahead of the vent on likely profit-taking.

Live from Salford in Greater Manchester, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn go head to head in their first TV debate.

The UK leaders will set out how they would break the political deadlock and heal a divided nation. The debate will be moderated by Julie Etchingham. Each leader will have one minute each for their opening statements and 45 seconds for closing statements in front of the live studio...

Additional information:

This will be the first of many debates in the lead up to the general election next month.

Sky News is proposing Nov 28 for their debate. The BBC also confirmed that they will also be holding two debates scheduled for Nov 29 and Dec 6. There will also be a series of Question Time specials.

Here are the times and dates of the events to watch out for:

Johnson v Corbyn: The ITV Debate, Tuesday Nov 19 - 8pm (ITV).

Sky News general election debate, Thursday Nov 28, TBC (Sky News).

The BBC Election Debate, Friday Nov 29, TBC (BBC).

The BBC Prime Ministerial Debate, Friday Dec 6, TBC (BBC).

Prior to today's debate, and following the announcement from ITV, Mr Corbyn was vocal on the matter and said on Twitter:

"This is a once in a generation election. So it's welcome that Boris Johnson has accepted our challenge of a head-to-head TV debate...The choice could not be clearer: Boris Johnson's Conservatives protecting the privileged few or a Labour government on the side of the many."

Key notes:

FX implications:

With respect to the pound, considering the lack of liquidity, there could be some movement depending n what is said and how much of the debate is related to Brexit. However, as analysts at TD Securities explained, "Leaders' debates are rarely decisive events, but in such an unpredictable general election, we'll be watching extra closely for any potential turning points." GBP/USD had ben as high as 1.2970 on the day but has given back some ground to the lowest point in the lead into the event down to 1.2910, likely on profit-taking – GBP/JPY is down to test the 200-hour moving average, (Yen is a safe haven and GBP/JPY can be a big mover).