It's all happening right now - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that it’s all happening.

Key Quotes:

"The Bank of Canada hiked 25 bps bringing the overnight lending rate to 1.0% and giving the CAD a boost. In a surprise announcement, Fed vice chairman Stanley Fischer announced his resignation for personal reasons, effective mid-October. That could be interpreted as dovish, as he would always have voted with Chair Yellen.

There are now eight voting members on the FOMC and we know four want to see an improvement in inflation before raising rates. The risk is thus that the dot points could come down when the FOMC publishes the Summary of Economic Projections later this month.

Markets also have an eye on the ECB tonight and will be closely watching for any clues about tapering. The ECB will also publish its updated economic projections."