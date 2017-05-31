Italy’s Visco: Quitting Euro no answer to Italy's woes

Italy’s Visco: Quitting Euro no answer to Italy's woesBy Dhwani Mehta
Italy’s central bank head and ECB governing council member Ignazio Visco crossed the wires last hour, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech before the Bank of Italy's (BOI) annual assembly.
Key Headlines:
"It is an illusion to think that Italy's economic problems could be solved more readily outside Economic and Monetary Union."
Italy can reduce debt below 100% of GDP in about 10 years
Italy must focus its energies on bringing down the huge public debt which is "a serious source of vulnerability which weighs on the country's economy."