Italy’s Visco: Quitting Euro no answer to Italy's woes

Italy’s central bank head and ECB governing council member Ignazio Visco crossed the wires last hour, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech before the Bank of Italy's (BOI) annual assembly.

Key Headlines:

"It is an illusion to think that Italy's economic problems could be solved more readily outside Economic and Monetary Union."

Italy can reduce debt below 100% of GDP in about 10 years

Italy must focus its energies on bringing down the huge public debt which is "a serious source of vulnerability which weighs on the country's economy."