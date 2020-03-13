Italy’s Villarosa: ECB must intervene to ensure eurozone states have similar borrowing costs

The undersecretary at the Italian Economy Minister Alessio Mattia Villarosa said on Friday, The European Central Bank must intervene with a sense of urgency to ensure eurozone member states have similar borrowing costs.

Villarosa said in a statement: "We need a radical change of course. We need urgent ECB intervention that is addressed directly to the member states to ensure a homogeneous cost of public funding."

This comes after ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the central bank was "not here to close spreads".