Italy’s Tria: ‘We expect a solid economic recovery in the second half of the year’

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Italian Finance Minister Tria, with the key headlines found below.

Domestic macroeconomic situation is not very good.

Position of Italy in Europe is solid.

We expect a solid economic recovery in the second half of the year.

Hopes growth in the EU will create space for more spending -reiterates budget deficit this year will be 2.1-2.2%.

We are going to try and reach an agreement with the EU; confident a positive outcome can be reached.