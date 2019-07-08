Italy's Tria: Important to continue with structural efforts in 2020

Italy's Economy Minister Tria crossed the wires, via Reuters, in the last minutes saying that it was important for them to continue with the structural efforts in 2020 after seeing the improvement this year.

Commenting on the budget issue, "We are doing what is required to stabilise our debt," Tria said.

None of these comments seems to be having a noteworthy impact on the shared currency. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.1223.