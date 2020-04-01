Italy’s Speranza: Govt decides to extend lockdown measures to April 13

In an appearance before the upper house Senate on Wednesday, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced that the government has decided to extend (not postpone) anti-coronavirus lockdown measures in the country to April 13th.

Key quotes

"We must not confuse the first positive signals with an 'all clear' signal. Data shows that we are on the right path and that the drastic decisions are bearing fruit."

The "battle (against the virus) is still very long."

Italy’s new infections stood at 4,053 on Tuesday. Deaths have remained largely steady at over 800 a day.