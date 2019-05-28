Italy's Salvini seizes on election win to demand new ECB debt role – Reuters

Reuters recently came out with the story saying that the Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called on the European Central Bank (ECB) for a new role which should “guarantee” government debt in order to keep bond yields low.

The news report further said that the right-wing leader said in a Facebook video that the EU’s “failed” fiscal rules should be rewritten with the focus on cutting unemployment, not capping budget deficits.

However, the report said, that no clear directions for the ECB were given by Salvini.