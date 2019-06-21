Italy's Salvini: Reform of Bank of Italy is necessary

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is now crossing the wires, via Reuters, saying that the government has to give guarantees to the Italian people before providing any guarantees to the EU over the 2020 budget. "Reform of the Bank of Italy is necessary," Salvini added. "At least 10-15 billion euros are necessary for the flat tax measure."

The EUR/USD pair ignored those headlines and continues to move sideways near the 1.13 mark ahead of the important macroeconomic data releases from the U.S. later in the day.