Italy's Salvini: Not ready to give any budget deficit commitments for 2020

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini crossed the wires, via Reuters, in the last minutes saying that the government is not ready to give any budget deficit commitments for 2020.

Earlier today, Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria told reporters he was optimistic and that he did not see any obstacles for an agreement with the EU.

The EUR/USD pair didn't pay any mind to Salvini's recent comments and continues to trade in its tight daily range below the 1.34 mark.