Italy's Salvini: It is clear EU budget limits must be renegotiated

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini crossed the wires in the last minutes, arguing that it is clear that the EU budget limits must be renegotiated. "The League party is working on property tax cuts worth 1 billion euros," Salvini further announced, per Reuters.

None of Salvini's remarks seems to be having an impact on the markets. The EUR/USD pair, which rose to its highest level in more than two weeks at 1.1250 earlier today, was last seen trading near the 1.12 mark, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.