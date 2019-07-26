Italy's Salvini: If Tria says no room for a tax cut in 2020 budget, the problem "is either him or me"

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Reuters cites latest comments from the Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini, as he notes that if Economy Minister (Tria) says there is no room for a tax cut in next year's budget, the problem "is either him or me".

On Thursday, Salvini said that his government is considering a package worth about 10bln Euros in 2020 Budget to cut taxes.

