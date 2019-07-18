Italy’s Salvini: Govt is to carry on but there is still time for elections after the summer

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and leader of League Party was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, saying that the government will carry on but there is still time for elections after the summer.
It's a choice for Five-Star Movement for government to carry on, Salvini added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances further on falling Treasury yields
EUR/USD is on the rise as US yields continue to lose ground. Chances of aggressive Fed easing rise. Fears of US FX intervention to weigh over the US dollar ahead of US data.
GBP/USD: Recovery mode intact amid Brexit jitters, ahead of UK data
Extension of the overnight losses in the US dollar combined with persistent Hard Brexit fears, allow the GBP/USD pair to maintain its recovery mode beyond the 1.24 handle. Focus on UK retail sales.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 107.65 amid risk-off, USD selling
USD/JPY stalled its latest declines and now consolidates around 107.70 region, as the bears take a breather awaiting fresh catallysts. The spot fell in tandem with the Asian stocks and US dollar index, as a renewed risk-aversion wave gripped Asia
Gold consolidates the 1.2% surge from overnight
Gold prices ended sharply higher on in New York while the U.S. dollar ended lower by 0.2% at 97.209 while the 10-year Treasury note fell which contributed to the precious metals surge to a six-year high. US 2-year treasury yields fell to 1.83%.
Silver: At five-month highs, nears key long-term MA hurdle
Silver is solidly bid for fifth striaght day and is currently trading at $16.11, the highest level since Feb. 20. The 14-day RSI is now hovering at 73.66, the highest level since Jan, meaning the precious metal is most overbought in 6 mos.