Italy's Salvini: From now on the only option is elections

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini crossed the wires, delivering the below-seen comments on the political situation in Italy.

"I hope no-one is thinking of a 5-Star/PD government which would be unacceptable for democracy."

"From now on the only option is elections."

"Parliamentarians must get off their bums and go back to parliament for a no-confidence vote."

Earlier today, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported that Salvini was aiming to have the election on October 13.

Despite the political turmoil in Italy, the shared currency stays relatively strong against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.25% on the day at 1.1205.