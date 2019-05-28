Italy's Salvini: Current EU rules have failed regarding banks and companies

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini recently crossed the wires arguing that the current EU rules have failed regarding banks and companies and further stated that it was not "right" for Italian bond yields to be higher than other eurozone countries. 

Key quotes (via Reuters)

  • Wants European conference on economy to discuss role of ECB to guarantee government debts.
  • EU rules should be aimed at cutting unemployment, not keeping deficits below 3% of GDP.

