Italy’s PM Draghi: Recovery plan is key to the destiny of the country

“Italy's recovery plan is key to the destiny of the country,” Prime Minister (PM) Mario Draghi told the lower house of parliament.

Additional comments

“Reforms are a part of the recovery plan is fundamental.”

“Certain Italy will put into practice its recovery plan.”

Market reaction

Draghi’s remarks had little to no impact on the euro, as EUR/USD remained at the mercy of the US dollar dynamics and market sentiment. Focus shifts to the FOMC decision due out on Wednesday.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.2071, losing 0.10% on the day.