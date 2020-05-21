Italy’s PM Conte: Worst part of COVID-19 emergency is “behind us”

The worst part of the COVID-19 emergency is "behind us", said the Italian Prime Minister (PM) Giuseppe Conte at a briefing on Thursday.

Additional quotes

“Country in condition of facing phase 2 with confidence and responsibility.”

“Serological tests on sample of citizens will start on May 25.”

“Banking sector can and must do more, especially to accelerate procedures to grant state-backed loans.”

On Wednesday, The Italian daily newspaper, Corriere della Sera, reported that PM Conte was preparing to write to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to request more funds in a proposed EUR500 billion aid package.