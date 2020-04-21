Italy’s PM Conte: To gradually reopen the country from May 4

In his remarks on Facebook, Italy’s Prime Minister (PM) Giuseppe Conte said that his government will gradually reopen the economy from May 4.

He added that the government will present Italy's restart plan for 4 May sometime this week.

EUR/USD recovers to 1.0850

EUR/USD has bounced off 1.0825 lows and now looks to regain 1.0850 amid hopes of Italy’s re-opening plans and broad US dollar retreat. Focus shifts to the German ZEW survey.