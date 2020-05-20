Italy’s PM Conte to ask EU’s Von Der Leyen for further funds in package – Corriere

The Italian daily newspaper, Corriere della Sera, reported on Wednesday that Prime Minister (PM) Giuseppe Conte is preparing to write to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to request more funds in a proposed EUR500 billion aid package.

Conte's request for a bigger fund than the €500 billion proposed is seen as a tactic to keep the eventual figure from being lower than that, Corriere reported.

Market reaction

The shared is little changed on the above headlines, as EUR/USD keeps its range near-daily highs of 1.0949, at the time of writing.