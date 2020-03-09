Italy’s PM Conte: Ready to further boost measures to face coronavirus outbreak, will use “shock therapy”

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Italian PM Conte, as he responds to the terrible coronavirus situation that has gripped his country.

Govt ready to further increase value of measures to face coronavirus outbreak, will use "shock therapy".

Country will "fully use" flexibility envisaged by the EU budget rules to confront coronavirus outbreak.

Govt at the moment is not considering postponing regional elections.

Govt to decide in next days whether to further extend closure of schools due to coronavirus outbreak.

PM tested negative to coronavirus.