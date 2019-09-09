Italy’s PM Conte: New 2020 budget will have to put the country on the path of growth

Italian PM Conte recently crossed the wires, via Reuters, making some comments on the new 2020 Budget.

Key Quotes:

New 2020 budget will have to put the country on the path of growth and sustainable development. Need to define the reform agenda as soon as possible.

The EUR/USD pair posts small gains near 1.1030 region, wavering in a familiar range so far this Monday, as all eyes remain on the European Central Bank (ECB) for the next direction.