Italy’s PM Conte: National lockdown cannot be government's first choice, costs too high

Italian Prime Minister (PM) Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, national lockdown cannot be the government's first choice, adding that the costs would be too high, Reuters reports, citing a local daily.
“Ready to increase 2021 budget deficit and review the one for 2020 to fund an increase of compensation for businesses that have to close for COVID-19.”
“Govt will soon present to parliament national plan for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Plan to call new US President-elect Biden in the coming hours.”
These comments come after Italy reported 35,098 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday vs. Monday’s +25,271. Deaths rose by 580. That is the 1st daily toll above 500 since April 21.
EUR/USD trades modestly flat around 1.1817, at the time of writing, lacking a clear directional bias ahead of the ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech.
