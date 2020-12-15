Italy’s PM Conte: Must adopt further covid restrictions for holiday season to avoid third wave

It is “necessary to adopt further covid restrictions for the holiday season to avoid third "wave of contagion" which would be devastating,” Italian Prime Minister (PM) Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday.

Additional quotes

“It is necessary to vaccinate 10-15 million people to have "effective impact on immunity", this will be reached before summer.“

“Govt must press ahead, only at certain conditions, with trust and unity among ruling parties.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD is little affected by the above comments, as it holds minor gains to trade around 1.2150. The US dollar recovery amid renewed virus concerns seems to be capping the upside in the spot.