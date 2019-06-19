Italy’s PM Conte: Italy intends to respect EU fiscal rules

Italian Prime Minister (PM) Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that Italy will adhere to the European Union (EU) fiscal rules and is determined to avoid disciplinary action over Rome's rising debt.

Key Quotes:

"We are determined to avoid an EU infringement procedure and we are convinced about our economic policies."

"Italy intends to respect EU rules," adding that the rules need to be revised to ensure a better "balance between stability and growth and (between) the reduction of risks and the sharing of risks."