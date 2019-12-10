Italy’s PM Conte: Govt must work together to pursue structural reforms

An Italian daily was out with the latest comments from the Italian PM Conte, as he emphasized the need for structural reforms.

Key Quotes:

Govt must work together to pursue structural reforms that require joint effort.

Further tax cuts are necessary including decisive reform of income tax.

The above comments have little to no impact on the common currency, as EUR/USD struggles extend the upside towards the 1.11 handle. The bulls remain cautious ahead of Tuesday’s German ZEW Survey and the key ECB decision due later this week.