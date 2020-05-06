Italy’s PM Conte: ECB independence is at the heart of the European treaties

In an interview with an Italian daily, Prime Minister (PM) Giuseppe Conte said that “the European Central Bank’s (ECB) independence is at the heart of the European treaties, it is not up to any constitutional court to decide what it can or cannot do.”

Former ECB President Draghi has never shown interest in leading Italian govt.

He is "absolutely certain" his govt will complete its full term.

Italy does not need ESM, hard for the EU recovery fund to start off before summer.

New stimulus package to be approved by end of week, worth some 55 bln euros.

Rules out nationalization of companies but says state can take on "a more active role", financing cos struggling after COVID-19 crisis.

Hopeful COVID-19 epidemic curve will stay under control, trusts Italians will be able to go on holiday this summer.