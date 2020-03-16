Italy’s PM Conte: Coronavirus outbreak still not reached its peak, weeks ahead are the most risky

In an interview with an Italian daily, PM Conte said on Monday, coronavirus outbreak still has not reached its peak in the country, weeks ahead are the riskiest and that maximum precaution is needed.

There is no need for new bans, now important for Italians to respect existing ones.

Approved measures not sufficient to support businesses in coronavirus crisis.

Damage due to coronavirus outbreak will be "serious and widespread", a "plan for reconstruction" will be needed.

Govt ready to intervene again to relaunch country if needed.

European coordination for approval of healthcare and economic measures is needed.