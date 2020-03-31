Italy’s Patuanelli: Need to prepare for the end of lockdown

While speaking to an Italian daily, the Economic Development Minister Stefano Patuanelli noted that “we need to prepare for the end of lockdown.”

He added that the data shows a regression of the virus outbreak.

His comments contract the earlier reports that the government is considering extending the lockdown until May 4.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy has risen by 812 as on Monday, the Civil Protection Agency said, reversing two days of declines. But the new confirmed cases arrived at the lowest amount since March 17, reaching a total of 101,739.

