Italy’s League submits to Italy senate PM no confidence motion - ANSA

ANSA, Italian leading news wire services, reports that Italy’s League submits to Italy senate PM no confidence motion.

Meanwhile, Italy’s League says in its latest statement that there is no time to waste, elections must be held quickly.

This move comes after Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday called for Italy to have early elections, saying that the coalition that supports Premier Giuseppe Conte's government has broken down.

