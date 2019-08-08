Italy's League: Only alternative to current government is new elections

According to the latest political headlines crossing the wires, Italy's ruling League party says that they do not want a cabinet reshuffle and they reject the idea of a technical government.

"The only alternative to the current government is new elections," League argues, per Reuters.

At the moment, the yield on the 10-year Italian Treasury bond is up 10.3% on the day and the spread with the 10-year German Treasury bond is at its highest level since early July. The political instability in Italy also seems to be weighing on the shared currency. As of writing, the EUR/USD was down 0.12% on the day at 1.1183.