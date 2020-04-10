Italy’s Gualtieri: We will face battle over coronabonds

Following the EUR 500 billion coronavirus rescue deal reached by the European Union (EU) finance ministers early Friday, Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri expressed his worries on how the financing to the virus embattled economies will be worked out.
He said: "We will face battle over coronabonds."
Separately, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra noted: "The ESM can provide financial help to countries without conditions for medical expenses. It will also available for economic support, but with conditions. That's fair and reasonable. We are and will remain opposed to eurobonds. We think this concept will not help Europa or NL on the long-term."
EUR/USD stuck in range around 1.0950
Amid a broadly weaker US dollar and holiday-thinned markets, EUR/USD keeps the upside intact while wavering around the 1.0950 level so far this Good Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains near 1.0950
EUR/USD holds near 1.0950 amid broad-based dollar´s weakness. US dismal inflation passed unnoticed in holiday trading. Market cheers Eurogroup agreement on a rescue plan waits from G20 Energy Summit.
GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.2500 on Good Friday, focus on US CPI
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.2500 amid Good Friday led thin market conditions. UK PM Johnson’s improving health condition, broad US dollar weakness support. Coronavirus updates and Brexit drama to offer cues ahead of US CPI.
Week ahead – China to reveal virus damage on GDP as markets cling onto optimism
As much of the world is stuck in a lockdown, one country where life has started to return to normal will shed some light on the toll of the virus outbreak on its economy as China reports GDP growth estimates.
WTI slumps after Mexico rejects OPEC+ deal, G20 Energy Summit eyed
After witnessing a solid recovery in the final week of March, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) resumed its bearish trend and lost nearly 18% this Easter holiday-shortened week. Day 2 of OPEC+ meeting and G20 Energy Summit in focus.
Gold: Corrects lower from tops around $1,690/oz
Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal are fading part of Thursday’s advance to fresh monthly highs in the $1,690 region. The Fed’s latest stimulus package helped the metal’s upside. US CPI results coming up next on the docket.