Italy’s Gualtieri hopes for upbeat 2021 GDP if new virus wave is contained

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said that he believes that if Italy will be able to contain a new wave of COVID-19 infections then the 2021 GDP could be better than expected.

Additional quotes

“Has always been in favor of the use of the ESM recovery fund, any savings in interest costs are an economic advantage.”

“Success on Tuesday of the bond sale to fund sure scheme shows that the EU common debt issues must become permanent instruments.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD was last seen adding 0.22% on the day at 1.1845, unperturbed by the above comments. The spot sits at monthly tops of 1.1849 amid broad US dollar weakness.