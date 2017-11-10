Italy's ForeignMin: Catalonia’s declaration of independence inadmissible

The Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said late-Tuesday, via TASS, Italy does not consider Catalonia’s unilaterally proclaimed independence and believes that Spain’s territorial integrity must be preserved.

Key Quotes:

"In recent weeks, we have repeatedly called on the Catalan government to engage in a constructive dialogue with Madrid in line with the principle of preserving the unity of the state and with respect to the principles of autonomy, as envisaged by the Spanish constitution."

"Italy views the unilateral declaration of independence and the escalation of violence as inadmissible."

“We believe that the Spanish government will be able to maintain law and order, with due respect paid to citizen’s rights."