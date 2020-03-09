Italy’s EcoMin Gualtieri: Temporary downturn in some sectors of country is preferable to a longer crisis

Italian Economy Minister Gualtieri said on Monday, the measures approved by the government to contain coronavirus are of "utmost importance" from the health-care point of view but also economically.

Temporary downturn in some sectors of country is preferable to a longer crisis.

Measures will impact in particular transportation, lodging, food and drink, entertainment and social life sectors.

Core sectors of economy and public administration will remain open for business even in restricted areas.

New measures will be vigorous, commensurate to current needs but temporary.

Govt reiterates commitment to returning to fiscal consolidation and debt-reduction as soon as epidemic and economic fallout are overcome.

The govt will spare no effort to ensure package of measures is agreed at the EU level , with whole international community.