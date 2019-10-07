Italy’s EcoMin Gualtieri: Italy plans to renew corporate tax breaks to support investments

Speaking at a conference organized by Italian business lobby Confindustria on Monday, Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said that his government is considering renewing corporate tax breaks to support investments.

Key Quotes:

The 2020 budget would renew the tax breaks, which would otherwise expire at the end of the year. We also want to extend the incentives to those investments that support the transition to environmental sustainability.

EUR/USD continues to keep its range trade intact below the 1.10 handle, ignoring the latest comments by the Italian Economy Minister Gualtieri.