Italy’s EcoMin Gualtieri: 2020 GDP growth of 0.6% 'widely reachable'

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri sounded more optimistic on the Italian economic growth prospects for the next year.

Key Quotes:

“Italy's economy will slightly grow in the last three months of the year and a 0.6% rise in the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 is widely reachable.”

"Short-term forecast models show a slight increase in Q4, which could improve the overall growth rate of 2019 and also have a positive drag effect in 2020."