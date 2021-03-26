Italy's Draghi: All EU countries need to maintain expansive fiscal policy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday that all members of the European Union need to maintain an expansive fiscal policy in the coming months, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Risk is countries do too little, rather than too much on the fiscal front."

"Stimulus effort will gradually be targeted at investments, job creation."

"Priority with justice reform is to speed up the system."

"Still far from achieving unanimity in the eurozone on the need for EU bond."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.1782.