Italy’s Di Maio poised to stand down as leader of Five-Star party

There are reports Italy’s Foreign Minister, Di Maio, is poised to stand down from the position as leader of the Five-Star party.
In earlier news, he said the European Union cannot forge a migrant policy without Italy. ''Italy is the country in Europe that has suffered the most from the migratory crisis of the last 10 years, in particular since some (countries) bombed Libya in 2011,'' Di Maio said.
''We paid for faults that were not ours and today we sent a clear message to the EU. 'Without Italy, the EU cannot make it, and that's why we expect our requests to be met''.
Di Maio said a ''new beginning is necessary for the EU.
''The European Commission has reopened negotiations on migration and asylum and soon a new European pact will be reached on the migration issue'', the minister announced on Facebook after the meeting.
Tere is little here to upside FX markets at this stage.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1090
The EUR/USD pair is back to square one below the 1.1100 figure by the end of the day, as risk offset an upbeat German ZEW Survey.
AUD/USD at fresh January lows amid risk-aversion
The Aussie trades at around 0.6840 against the greenback, its lowest for this January. Risk aversion triggered by a virus outbreak in China dented the market’s mood.
Market delays the trip to the moon
The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019.
XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.