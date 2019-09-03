- Italy’s Di Maio believes that the government crisis is now over.
- The Italian 10-year bond yields falling to record lows.
Italy’s Di Maio believes that the government crisis is now over and the two parties, Five Star and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), have agreed a 26-point draft programme to rule Italy after nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the previous administration.
The online vote of Five Star members means Italy now avoids fresh elections and the independent law professor Giuseppe Conte will stay on as prime minister. The markets welcomed the news with 10-year bond yields falling to record lows. However, there now needs to be a commitment to pass a budget within weeks to block a rise in VAT (sales tax), otherwise, it will kick in automatically on 1 January if the government fails to reach its debt-reduction target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, off the lows. The US dollar is falling after US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.1, indicating a contraction in the sector. Trade is also eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.
USD/JPY drops below 106 as dismal PMI data weigh on USD
After spending the first day of the week fluctuating in a very tight range above the 106 handle, the USD/JPY pair came under strong selling pressure in the last couple of hours and is now losing 0.32% on the day at 105.88.
Gold jumps to $1550 as US Dollar tumbles after US data
Gold prices extended gains following the release of the US ISM manufacturing report. It climbed to $1,549.70/oz reaching the highest level since Thursday and five dollars below the YDT high established August 26.
US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth.