Italy’s Deputy PM Salvini: Wants Italy’s 2020 budget to be based on tax cuts

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, with the key headlines found below.

We must totally re-discuss old and outdated EU fiscal rules.

Believes European Commission will be friendlier towards Italy now.

The key issue for Italians is cutting taxes.

Wants Italy’s 2020 budget to be based on tax cuts.

Wants to reduce public debt by boosting growth, seeks support from the EU commission.

Have a mandate from Italians to review the EU limits loyalty to government was never in questions.

If EU letter tells government to make cuts he will say no.