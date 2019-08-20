Italy's Conte: Government crises must be resolved in parliament, not on the streets

Additional comments from Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte continue to cross the wires as he addresses the Italian Senate. Below are some key quotes, per Reuters.

"Salvini trampled on measures for social welfare the government has approved."

"Salvini detached himself from the government after European elections, seeking pretext to bring it down."

"Dissolving parliament would block justice reform which would help make Italy more attractive to foreign investors."

"Worried by Salvini's threat to organise street protests if elections not called."

"Government crises must be resolved in parliament, not on the streets."

"League made him wait two months before being willing to discuss 2020 budget."

"Scandal over Russian funding of league needs clarifying."

"Salvini often interfered with the responsibilities of other ministers, hurting the government's effectiveness."