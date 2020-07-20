Italy's Conte: Cautiously optimistic of accord at EU summit

Italian Prime Minister (PM) Giuseppe Conte said on Monday that he senses the climate has changed for the better at the EU summit.

Conte further added that he is cautiously optimistic of an accord at the EU summit. "We won't give up in opposing the idea that a single country can control and verify others' use of recovery fund."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair fell sharply in the last hour despite these comments and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.1428.